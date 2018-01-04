Watermark
REWE brings first Schuldschein benchmark this year

German retail group REWE International has become the first company to launch a Schuldschein at benchmark size this year, a sign that German blue chips may be active in the market this year.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:30 PM

Lead managers BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, LBBW and UniCredit are offering fixed and floating rate notes at three, five, seven and 10 year tenors. Pricing margin ranges are 50bp-65bp, 65bp-80bp, 80bp-95bp and 100bp-115bp over Euribor, respectively.

REWE, rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's, has an initial target ...

