Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US senators add to warnings on European CCP plans

Two US senators have scolded the European Commission's efforts to unilaterally change agreed rules for the oversight of foreign clearinghouses in the wake of Brexit, backing the toughening position of Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Christopher Giancarlo.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:00 PM

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Republican senator Pat Roberts, and ranking member of the committee, Democrat senator Debbie Stabenow, sent the letter supporting Giancarlo on Sunday.

The two senators said they would get behind a move to “review the appropriateness of the exemptions ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 11,744.81 20 8.10%
2 HSBC 11,443.60 27 7.90%
3 Citi 9,781.10 33 6.75%
4 Barclays 9,222.98 17 6.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,708.35 19 6.01%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.36%
2 BNP Paribas 41,440.90 239 5.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 40,575.51 159 5.32%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.89%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.75%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 331.78 2 13.89%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 287.60 2 12.04%
2 BNP Paribas 287.60 2 12.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 232.18 3 9.72%
5 Citi 144.35 1 6.05%