Energy issuers dominate in ‘bid only’ US high yield market

The return of retail inflows into the supply starved US high yield bond market has created strong conditions for borrowers so far this year. On Tuesday, energy issuers were the main beneficiaries of the supply-demand imbalance.

  • By David Bell
  • 09 Jan 2018

The end of last year was marked by a flood of outflows from exchange traded funds and mutual funds tracking the high yield market, particularly in mid-November when a series of weak earnings reports helped trigger a mini slump in the market.

That has now been reversed, with ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.64%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.39%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.59%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 7.68%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.66%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.42%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.75%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.63%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Wells Fargo Securities 100.00 1 20.00%
1 JPMorgan 100.00 1 20.00%
1 HSBC 100.00 1 20.00%
1 Citi 100.00 1 20.00%
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 100.00 1 20.00%