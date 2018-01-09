Watermark
Swiss Prime Site raises Sfr300m in bullish CB market

Europe’s equity-linked new issue market is enjoying a busy start to the year, with four deals totalling €1.56bn priced in the past week. The latest was a Sfr300m seven year convertible bond issue by Swiss Prime Site, the property investment company.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 09 Jan 2018

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, UBS and Bank Vontobel launched the sale early on Tuesday morning at a conversion premium range of 10% to 15% above the volume-weighted average price during bookbuild and an initial coupon range of 0.2% to 0.45%.

Swiss Prime Site is a very familiar name ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 11,744.81 20 8.10%
2 HSBC 11,443.60 27 7.90%
3 Citi 9,781.10 33 6.75%
4 Barclays 9,222.98 17 6.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,708.35 19 6.01%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,408.41 213 6.36%
2 BNP Paribas 41,549.70 239 5.46%
3 Deutsche Bank 39,811.40 157 5.23%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.90%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 35,978.27 186 4.73%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 331.78 2 18.28%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 287.60 2 15.85%
2 BNP Paribas 287.60 2 15.85%
4 Goldman Sachs 187.96 2 10.36%
5 Citi 144.35 1 7.96%