UOB prices in line with Westpac

Singaporean covered bonds have tended to price with a premium to Australian deals, reflecting the fact Australia is a more established market.
But given the Singaporean banks’ much smaller funding needs, this relationship was never likely to be sustainable over the longer term.On ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.