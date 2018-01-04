Oman Gas to sign $1bn club loan

Invitations for the two year facility were sent out in December last year for general syndication. Since then it has dwindled down to a club of around six banks.The company was established in August 2000 as a closed joint stock company between Oman’s Ministry of Oil ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.