Bankers scoff at Scope claim that troubled issuers put Schuldschein investors off

But with few investors signalling retreat, and little sign of a let-up in the pace of issuance, Schuldschein bankers believe Scope's predictions are founded more on feeling than in fact.The agency believes that Carillion and Steinhoff are somewhat different from other Schuldschein borrowers that have experienced financial difficulties ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.