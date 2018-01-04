Bankers scoff at Scope claim that troubled issuers put Schuldschein investors off Scope Ratings, a rating agency in Berlin, has warned that Schuldschein issuance may fall as a consequence of the 2017 credit difficulties of two international borrowers: Carillion and Steinhoff International.

But with few investors signalling retreat, and little sign of a let-up in the pace of issuance, Schuldschein bankers believe Scope's predictions are founded more on feeling than in fact. The agency believes that Carillion and Steinhoff are somewhat different from other Schuldschein borrowers that have experienced financial difficulties ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The agency believes that Carillion and Steinhoff are somewhat different from other Schuldschein borrowers that have experienced financial difficulties ...