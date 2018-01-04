Watermark
Lev loan market opens with €1bn deal from Dexko, Planasa next week

While the high yield bond pipeline has yet to reveal its first roadshow of 2018, two leveraged loan borrowers announced new deals on Friday. They are trailer supplier Dexko Global and Planasa, the Spanish berry producer.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:15 PM

The initial deal pipeline of the European leveraged loan market is looking like a repeat of issuance in 2017: a mixed bag of mostly loan refinancing offerings, but also a smaller portion of new paper.

On Friday, Dexko called a lender meeting on Monday for a four ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.66%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.12%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,358.46 100 4.95%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.60%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 3.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 3.83%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 3.21%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 2.87%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 2.81%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%