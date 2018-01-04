Lev loan market opens with €1bn deal from Dexko, Planasa next week

The initial deal pipeline of the European leveraged loan market is looking like a repeat of issuance in 2017: a mixed bag of mostly loan refinancing offerings, but also a smaller portion of new paper.On Friday, Dexko called a lender meeting on Monday for a four ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.