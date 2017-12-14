Westpac reaps benefit of consensual covered bond pricing approach Westpac returned to the euro covered bond market on Thursday, eschewing the more challenging 10 year maturity to issue a seven and 15 year. With a positive spread to swaps, the issuer managed to achieve marginally better book momentum than Santander UK, which also issued a seven year. Meanwhile, Stadshypotek showed that there is still good scope for further sterling covered bond supply.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Westpac Something lighter