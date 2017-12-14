Westpac reaps benefit of consensual covered bond pricing approach

Westpac opened order books for a seven and 15 year benchmark on Thursday, setting the initial spreads at 5bp area and 13bp area respectively.The book was quick to grow, with the seven year attracting €1bn orders and the 15 year bringing demand of more than ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.