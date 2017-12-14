Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Westpac reaps benefit of consensual covered bond pricing approach

Westpac returned to the euro covered bond market on Thursday, eschewing the more challenging 10 year maturity to issue a seven and 15 year. With a positive spread to swaps, the issuer managed to achieve marginally better book momentum than Santander UK, which also issued a seven year. Meanwhile, Stadshypotek showed that there is still good scope for further sterling covered bond supply.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:15 PM

Westpac opened order books for a seven and 15 year benchmark on Thursday, setting the initial spreads at 5bp area and 13bp area respectively.

The book was quick to grow, with the seven year attracting €1bn orders and the 15 year bringing demand of more than ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 1,129.56 4 10.70%
2 Natixis 806.83 3 7.64%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 761.16 2 7.21%
4 LBBW 717.96 2 6.80%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 704.98 2 6.68%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,996.42 1 23.87%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,074.40 4 12.85%
3 Credit Suisse 699.59 3 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 687.31 2 8.22%
5 JPMorgan 499.86 3 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,996.42 1 24.82%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,074.40 4 13.36%
3 Credit Suisse 699.59 3 8.70%
4 Goldman Sachs 687.31 2 8.54%
5 JPMorgan 499.86 3 6.21%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 806.83 3 12.54%
2 LBBW 717.96 2 11.16%
3 UBS 568.64 2 8.84%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 479.76 1 7.46%
4 Danske Bank 479.76 1 7.46%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,589.26 28 6.08%
2 HSBC 9,384.46 39 5.95%
3 BNP Paribas 6,278.15 28 3.98%
4 Citi 4,544.66 36 2.88%
5 Credit Suisse 4,495.13 23 2.85%