UBS finds nearly €9bn of demand for jumbo triple trancher

UBS racked up more than €8.9bn of demand across the three deals, as banks looked to the sterling and euro markets for unsecured debt for the first time in 2018.It set final terms for a two year floating rate bond in euros at 10bp over three month ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.