Carlyle to put $800m to work in record breaking CLO markets

The Carlyle Group has raised over $800m for its Carlyle Structured Credit Fund, which will invest in the CLO debt of third party managers in the US and Europe.

  • By David Bell
  • 03 Jan 2018

Carlyle’s Structured Credit Fund will invest in both new issue CLOs and secondary market paper. The fund will be managed across the US and Europe by Justin Plouffe and Ronnie Jaber.

“We believe CLOs offer attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities for investors who understand structural complexity and underlying credit ...

