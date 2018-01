The winners are presented here. We congratulate the issuers and banks involved — and also hope that the results generate plenty of debate.

We strove to find deals that were not just the biggest — we looked for trades that set pricing markers, were innovative and brave or that made an impression in other ways.

Want full access to GlobalCapital? If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access. Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets. Don't miss out! Free trial

Read the magazine on your mobile device