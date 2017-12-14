Corporate bond deals of the year

Sponsored content
All Corporate Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|JPMorgan
|176,425.29
|781
|7.02%
|2
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|159,926.36
|740
|6.36%
|3
|Citi
|139,561.72
|752
|5.55%
|4
|Goldman Sachs
|111,382.74
|488
|4.43%
|5
|Barclays
|106,621.99
|493
|4.24%
Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|BNP Paribas
|30,013.73
|146
|4.28%
|2
|Barclays
|25,400.83
|106
|3.62%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|24,216.07
|106
|3.45%
|4
|SG Corporate & Investment Banking
|21,175.30
|116
|3.02%
|5
|HSBC
|19,362.17
|95
|2.76%
Bookrunners of European HY Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount €m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Goldman Sachs
|8,207.08
|65
|7.71%
|2
|JPMorgan
|8,189.87
|69
|7.70%
|3
|Credit Suisse
|6,866.33
|69
|6.45%
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|6,143.35
|62
|5.77%
|5
|BNP Paribas
|6,013.40
|67
|5.65%
Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|JPMorgan
|37,182.38
|290
|10.71%
|2
|Citi
|29,098.74
|233
|8.38%
|3
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|29,025.86
|253
|8.36%
|4
|Goldman Sachs
|24,953.24
|183
|7.19%
|5
|Barclays
|23,148.60
|155
|6.67%
Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Barclays
|28,257.84
|135
|6.26%
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|28,056.37
|105
|6.21%
|3
|BNP Paribas
|27,996.99
|145
|6.20%
|4
|HSBC
|25,877.07
|127
|5.73%
|5
|SG Corporate & Investment Banking
|23,352.41
|121
|5.17%