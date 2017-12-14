Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond deals of the year

In 2017 the continuation of the ECB’s Corporate Sector Purchase Programme helped dampen volatility in the corporate bond market, allowed spreads to continue a long grind tighter and persuaded a diverse range of issuers to access the market. Debut issuers took advantage of some of the best ever conditions for issuance, while others returned after many years.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:15 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

Corps awards 2017

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:15 PM

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 176,425.29 781 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 159,926.36 740 6.36%
3 Citi 139,561.72 752 5.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 111,382.74 488 4.43%
5 Barclays 106,621.99 493 4.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 30,013.73 146 4.28%
2 Barclays 25,400.83 106 3.62%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,216.07 106 3.45%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,175.30 116 3.02%
5 HSBC 19,362.17 95 2.76%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 7.71%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.70%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.77%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,257.84 135 6.26%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,056.37 105 6.21%
3 BNP Paribas 27,996.99 145 6.20%
4 HSBC 25,877.07 127 5.73%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,352.41 121 5.17%