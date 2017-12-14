Caixa competes for attention as periphery covered market restarts

Caixabank tapped its outstanding July 2032 covered bond and issued new 10 year covered notes.In July the Spanish lender issued €375m of 15 year paper in a private placement at 33bp over mid-swaps. It doubled the size of that bond on Wednesday by issuing a further €375m at 32bp ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.