Oman to kick off CEEMEA bond supply for 2018

Investors expect demand to be strong, despite the country’s downward rating trajectory over the last 12 months.Oman, rated Baa2/BB/BBB-, has mandated Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the Reg S 144A deal. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.