Oman to kick off CEEMEA bond supply for 2018 Oman is the first CEEMEA borrower to hit the screens this year with an official mandate. It has named five lead managers to arrange a triple tranche dollar bond as it looks to fund its Omr3bn ($7.8bn) budget deficit for 2018.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Something lighter