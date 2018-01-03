ICE, Eurex and LME granted MiFID open access exemption

German regulator the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) granted the exemption to Eurex Clearing, a clearing house owned by Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday evening, while derivatives exchange Eurex was granted the exemption from the state of Hesse.Meanwhile, the London Metal Exchange, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Clear ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.