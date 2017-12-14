Watermark
Premium Schuldschein? Institutional lenders ready their pitch

Institutional lenders have participated in the Schuldschein market for decades. But as the market heats up their offering of long-dated lending with a need for financial covenants has become less sought after. Now the institutions are working out ways to return.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:00 PM

Demand far outstrips supply in the Schuldschein market — 2017 saw €27bn of issuance shared across 160 deals, but yearly volume could have been larger.

“Supply stifled further volume more than anything else,” said one head of Schuldschein at a German bank. “The imbalance between supply and demand ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 176,425.29 781 7.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 159,926.36 740 6.36%
3 Citi 139,561.72 752 5.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 111,382.74 488 4.43%
5 Barclays 106,621.99 493 4.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 30,013.73 146 8.56%
2 Barclays 25,400.83 106 7.24%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,216.07 106 6.90%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,175.30 116 6.04%
5 HSBC 19,362.17 95 5.52%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 7.71%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.70%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.77%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,257.84 135 6.26%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,056.37 105 6.21%
3 BNP Paribas 27,996.99 145 6.20%
4 HSBC 25,877.07 127 5.73%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,352.41 121 5.17%