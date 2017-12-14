Watermark
ICE bags Virtu Bondpoint

Intercontinental Exchange on Tuesday announced that it had completed its acquisition of fixed income trading platform BondPoint from specialist liquidity provider Virtu Financial for $400m.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02:30 PM
The exchange and clearing house operator said that the platform would join its “fixed income trading and data solutions” offering, alongside NYSE Bonds, BondEdge and Creditex. The news comes after the company announced that it would buy the platform, as well ...

