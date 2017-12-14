Euro HY to shrug off negative fund flows The European high yield bond market may have endured a year of multi-billion outflows from retail funds but investors and bankers on the first business day of 2018 are predicting a busy first quarter of supply will be met with sufficient demand.

Corporates wanting to issue euro high yield bonds would be met with strong demand in the next few months, market participants told GlobalCapital. Two investors said average yields of euro corporate high yield bonds, which already sit at all-time lows of about 2.5%, could tighten further in ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Two investors said average yields of euro corporate high yield bonds, which already sit at all-time lows of about 2.5%, could tighten further in ...