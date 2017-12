Tesoro ready to reap the benefits of Italy’s improving economy Italy has weathered with remarkable resilience what was a profoundly turbulent year in European politics. While it still faces its own turmoils — an approaching parliamentary election in particular — its recovering economy and process of economic and political reforms have given investors the confidence to put money to work in Italian assets. The next 12 months will see the beginning of the reduced quantitative easing programme and a host of new regulatory challenges, but the Italian treasury is confident that it, and the banks with which it works, will be able to adapt to the new challenges and opportunities 2018 holds. GlobalCapital hosted this roundtable in mid-December.

