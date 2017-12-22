Nomura hires NBAD banker to push business in MENA Nomura has hired Nihal Elkafrawi as head of client coverage for the Middle East and north Africa. She will foster cross-selling opportunities for global markets and investment banking, the bank said in a statement.

Elkafrawi will be based in Dubai and report to Mark Yassin, executive chairman, MENA, and to Masanori Ozeki, head of MENA. She joins from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, where she had been global head of the financial institutions group. She previously worked at JP Morgan, Citigroup and EFG