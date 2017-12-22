Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nomura hires NBAD banker to push business in MENA

Nomura has hired Nihal Elkafrawi as head of client coverage for the Middle East and north Africa. She will foster cross-selling opportunities for global markets and investment banking, the bank said in a statement.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 22 Dec 2017

Elkafrawi will be based in Dubai and report to Mark Yassin, executive chairman, MENA, and to Masanori Ozeki, head of MENA.

She joins from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, where she had been global head of the financial institutions group. She previously worked at JP Morgan, Citigroup and EFG ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,873.70 314 9.68%
2 HSBC 63,669.43 369 8.94%
3 JPMorgan 58,627.76 254 8.24%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,742.99 138 4.60%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 31,043.47 221 4.36%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,172.62 62 14.28%
2 JPMorgan 16,300.95 61 11.54%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 11.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,030.61 52 9.23%
5 Santander 11,734.03 47 8.31%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,997.79 92 13.18%
2 Citi 24,968.00 87 12.19%
3 HSBC 18,110.36 69 8.84%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 5.07%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 4.99%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,491.47 28 8.94%
2 UniCredit 3,263.81 24 8.36%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,872.76 11 7.35%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.17%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 5.89%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 13,324.04 185 22.17%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 5,969.76 164 9.93%
3 ICICI Bank 5,775.24 153 9.61%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 4,365.14 48 7.26%
5 HDFC Bank 2,855.51 78 4.75%