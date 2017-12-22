Watermark
Go to Asia edition

France’s green OATs are paying for themselves

The green OAT issuance programme of France involves a cost to the issuer, but this has so far been compensated for by the slightly cheaper funding France can get by issuing green bonds.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 22 Dec 2017
The question is particularly relevant because many other governments are considering setting up green bond programmes. Nigeria issued its first green bond this week. Belgium has announced plans to issue next year and other states including Hong Kong, Malaysia and Italy have schemes or investigations at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 8,012.35 65 6.82%
2 HSBC 7,415.56 49 6.31%
3 BNP Paribas 5,849.54 39 4.98%
4 JPMorgan 5,394.02 37 4.59%
5 Citi 5,031.45 24 4.28%