Carige raises at least €520m in rights issue Holders of the rights auctioned in the rump sale after Banca Carige's rights issue have subscribed for only €22.8m of the €167m of shares available to them. The largest shareholder has 12 hours to exercise an option to buy €69.5m of the remainder.

