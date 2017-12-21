EU Commission pushes back on bitcoin

“The value of a Bitcoin is not guaranteed by any country or issuer and is determined by supply and demand”, he said. “Investors should realise that it may drop at any moment.”The EU Commission appears to be mostly concerned by the currency's volatility, possible cybersecurity gaps, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.