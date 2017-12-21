Watermark
Trio pours out $4.5bn financing for Sabeco acquisition

Thai Beverage Public Co has enlisted the help of three banks for a 12-month bridge facility to support its acquisition of a stake in Vietnamese brewer Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco), said sources close to the trade.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 21 Dec 2017

ANZ, Mizuho and Standard Chartered were central to the financing, said one of the sources. The trio will be supplying funds to the tune of $4bn-$4.5bn.

“They are funding it all through debt,” he said. “But they would need to take it out [i.e. refinance the bridge] with ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,745.63 89 6.16%
2 UBS 14,773.98 93 5.43%
3 Morgan Stanley 12,723.23 63 4.68%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 12,379.46 59 4.55%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,140.35 64 4.47%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,355.30 248 7.98%
2 Citi 34,385.48 196 7.76%
3 JPMorgan 26,129.70 144 5.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,812.85 114 5.38%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 18,610.05 141 4.20%

