Jiaxing city LGFV launches first dollar bond

Sole global co-ordinator Guotai Junan International launched the three year bullet at 290bp over US Treasuries area on Thursday morning, after securing a number of indications of interest from investors during the roadshow.CMBC Capital, CNCB HK Capital, Hung Sing Securities and Standard Chartered are the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.