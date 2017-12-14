WMBA changes name as the age of standardisation takes hold

This is the second time the association has changed its name, since being established as the Foreign Exchange and Deposit Brokers’ Association more than 50 years ago.The name change has been made to reflect the changing character of inter-dealer brokers under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.