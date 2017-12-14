Watermark
WMBA changes name as the age of standardisation takes hold

The Wholesale Market Brokers' Association on Wednesday announced that it had changed its name to the European Venues and Intermediaries Association, to better represent the market infrastructure its members operate.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:30 PM

This is the second time the association has changed its name, since being established as the Foreign Exchange and Deposit Brokers’ Association more than 50 years ago.

The name change has been made to reflect the changing character of inter-dealer brokers under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ...

