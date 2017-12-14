HDFC and Tata Steel pave way for new fundraisings

The money could be raised through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, HDFC said in a filing on Tuesday. Some Rp85bn of the proceeds will go towards investing in a share issuance by HDFC Bank, in which it holds a 21% stake, in order to maintain its ownership
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.