Carige’s €167m rump all sold, but subscription not sure yet The rump auction following the rights issue of Banca Carige, the Genoese bank, was closed early after two days on Monday, but participants in the deal have to wait till Thursday to find out how many of the buyers will subscribe for the up to €167m of shares.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Barclays

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank Something lighter