Carige’s €167m rump all sold, but subscription not sure yet

If rights holders do not exercise the rights, they forfeit them with no compensation, but because the price of the rights was so low, that may not deter them from letting the rights lapse. It depends on their motivation.“People have bought a call option,” said a banker ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.