Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LSE's Brydon wins shareholder vote

London Stock Exchange Group chairman Donald Brydon won a confidence vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday, after an activist investor called for his sacking in November.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 19 Dec 2017

Of the votes cast, only 21% were in favour of the motion to kick out Brydon, putting to bed a nasty power struggle between the chairman and the Children's Investment Fund, the hedge fund run by Chris Hohn.

Veteran ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 420,560.53 1613 9.04%
2 JPMorgan 382,228.83 1747 8.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 371,730.01 1348 7.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 270,131.16 936 5.81%
5 Barclays 267,695.16 1084 5.75%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 47,512.40 203 6.55%
2 BNP Paribas 39,909.42 223 5.50%
3 Deutsche Bank 39,759.88 154 5.48%
4 JPMorgan 35,289.49 122 4.87%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,321.27 114 4.73%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,475.46 105 8.63%
2 Morgan Stanley 19,057.00 101 7.32%
3 Citi 17,812.08 111 6.84%
4 UBS 17,693.89 71 6.80%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,333.10 99 6.66%