Germany announces 2018 funding target

Germany has announced its funding target for 2018, reducing its long term fixed-income target by €5bn from its 2017 number but aiming for a total, including short term instruments, of €183bn — up from €172bn in 2017.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:00 PM

While Germany’s overall target has climbed €11bn, its long term target has fallen €5bn from €152bn in 2017 to €147bn in 2018. The sovereign intends to raise €36bn in six month bills, €16bn more than it raised in 2017.

Of the €147bn of long term funding, €52bn will ...

