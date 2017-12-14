Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vonovia acquisition adds €3.7bn to bond pipeline for 2018

Vonovia, the German housing company, is likely to issue debt next year, to finance its €5.2bn cash offer for Austrian peer Buwog, announced on Monday morning.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:30 PM

Vonovia’s announcement is the latest in a string of mergers in the European property sector.

Unibail-Rodamco announcing plans to buy mall owner Westfield last week and Hammerson made an offer for Intu the week before that.

Vonovia will add Buwog's 49,000 flats to its portfolio of 350,000. It ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 176,309.86 777 7.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 157,111.39 731 6.35%
3 Citi 138,778.34 747 5.61%
4 Goldman Sachs 111,057.24 483 4.49%
5 Barclays 106,538.12 491 4.30%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,980.68 146 8.58%
2 Barclays 25,408.85 106 7.27%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,216.07 106 6.93%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,143.55 114 6.05%
5 HSBC 19,362.17 95 5.54%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 7.99%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,116.84 64 7.65%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 5.60%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,132.38 289 10.72%
2 Citi 29,048.74 232 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,989.38 252 8.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.20%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.68%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,265.87 135 6.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,056.37 105 6.26%
3 BNP Paribas 27,963.94 145 6.24%
4 HSBC 25,984.89 129 5.80%
5 Citi 23,359.75 104 5.21%