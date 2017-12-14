Watermark
Ramaphosa could save South Africa from downgrade, says Moody’s

Moody’s published a cautious note on Tuesday in response to “business-friendly candidate” Cyril Ramaphosa’s slim victory in South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential elections on Monday. But the agency acknowledged that, if implemented, Ramaphosa’s reform priorities could “begin to address the weaknesses flagged” when the agency put South Africa on review for downgrade.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Ramaphosa gained 2,440 of the votes versus 2,261 for rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference on Monday. Investors are hopeful that the result signals a more positive future for the country after what has been a difficult year.

Moody’s said that the victory “opens up ...

