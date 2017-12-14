GlobalCollateral names new CEO Olivier Grimonpont, veteran of bond clearing platform Euroclear, will step up to the role of CEO of GlobalCollateral, a collateral management venture between Euroclear and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.

The previous CEO of GlobalCollateral, Michael Shipton, will retire at the end of the year, according to a joint press release by the two companies. Grimonpont will remain global head of collateral management at Euroclear when he takes on his new role. He has worked at the company