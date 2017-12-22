Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors rally to support final green issue of the year

Many European corporate bond syndicate desks and investors thought they were done for new issues in 2017, but a surprise mandate on Tuesday, with an accelerated settlement, was still very well supported.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 22 Dec 2017

The market's enthusiastic welcome for the deal came despite a unique approach to the roadshow and a very different allocation process.

Joulupukki, the Lapland-based logistics company, announced that the benchmark green bond would be priced on Tuesday and settled on Friday, as the proceeds would be used to refinance ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 176,406.54 780 7.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 159,781.05 738 6.42%
3 Citi 139,306.88 750 5.60%
4 Goldman Sachs 111,099.20 486 4.46%
5 Barclays 106,558.02 492 4.28%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,980.68 146 8.57%
2 Barclays 25,408.85 106 7.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,216.07 106 6.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,143.55 114 6.04%
5 HSBC 19,362.17 95 5.54%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.76%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,108.31 64 7.68%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.82%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,098.74 233 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,025.86 253 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,148.60 155 6.67%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,265.87 135 6.29%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,056.37 105 6.24%
3 BNP Paribas 27,963.94 145 6.22%
4 HSBC 25,895.35 127 5.76%
5 Citi 23,359.75 104 5.20%