CFD firms' shares tumble as ESMA talks of crackdown

The share prices of trading platforms took a hit on Monday morning after the European Securities Markets Authority said it might crack down on binary options and contracts for difference traded by retail investors.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 18 Dec 2017

Binary options pay out a fixed amount when they are in the money. CFDs track an asset and offer an open-ended payout. ESMA said it would hold a public consultation in January 2018. 

The share price of IG Group, the UK company that offers CFDs, fell 13% this morning, ...

