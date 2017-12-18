Watermark
Yuexiu Property seeks bigger bank group for HK$1.5bn bullet

A fresh batch of invitations to join a HK$1.5bn ($192m) borrowing by Leading Affluence, a subsidiary of Hong Kong listed-Yuexiu Property Co, was sent last week, said bankers.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 18 Dec 2017

The three year bullet was originally opened to the market on November 28 by sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Wing Lung Bank, said one of the bankers, whose firm was invited to the trade more recently.

Wing Lung is understood to have reached out to just a ...

Asian polls & awards