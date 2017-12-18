Yuexiu Property seeks bigger bank group for HK$1.5bn bullet

The three year bullet was originally opened to the market on November 28 by sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Wing Lung Bank, said one of the bankers, whose firm was invited to the trade more recently.Wing Lung is understood to have reached out to just a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.