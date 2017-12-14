Magdeburg housing co issues Schuldscheine out to 18 years Wohnungsbaugesellschaft Magdeburg, a German housing company owned by the city of Magdeburg, has issued a Schuldschein with tenors above the usual maximum threshold of 10 years.

The €70m Schuldschein was allocated last week and will be disbursed on the first week of January. NordLB was lead arranger on the deal. It has tranches of seven, 10 and more unusually 14 and 18 years. The seven year tranche was priced at a margin of 60bp-70bp ...