Wiese resigns from Steinhoff, margin loan bites investment banks

The South African billionaire had stepped in to steady the ship as executive chairman after the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste on Tuesday December 5, after the discovery of possible “accounting irregularities” at the company.Steinhoff said Wiese had offered his resignation to reinforce the independent governance of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.