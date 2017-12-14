Booze supplier Conviviality raises £30m to snap up more stores Conviviality, the UK alcohol distributor that owns Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, has completed a £30m share sale to finance its takeover of a portfolio of stores from WS Retail, a division of Palmer & Harvey, the UK wholesaler that fell into administration in November.

Launched on Friday morning, the capital increase was led by Investec as bookrunner. It consisted of 8m new shares at a fixed price of 375p a share. That is a discount of 0.8% to the closing share price of Conviviality on Thursday, December 14, the day before