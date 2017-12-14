Sunac China rakes in $1bn from bigger top-up

The company called on investors after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed on Thursday, looking to sell 226.5m shares, equal to around 5.5% of its enlarged equity capital.Sunac's stock was on the table at HK$31.06-HK$31.76 apiece, which offered investors a discount of 10%-12% to its Thursday ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.