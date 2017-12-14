China Power electrifies investors with $573m rights offer

The rights shares were issued and allotted on Friday following a successful fundraising under sole global co-ordinator, bookrunner and underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch.With total demand including oversubscription exceeding supply by about two times, the cash call has been subscribed in full. BAML will not need ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.