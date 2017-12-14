Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am ready to rest after record year

Bankers and investors covering Latin America were grateful this week for the end of a hectic year in which unprecedented levels of issuance have sprung from the region, with strong conditions set to continue in 2018.

  • By Oliver West
  • 14 Dec 2017

Lat Am debt markets dodged the final potential macroeconomic bullet of the year after soaking up Wednesday’s interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, with investors left confident that January would bring renewed strength.

Cross-border issuance from Latin America this year has beaten $140bn for the first time ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 69,037.80 316 9.75%
2 HSBC 63,451.76 367 8.96%
3 JPMorgan 58,604.72 253 8.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,827.09 139 4.64%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 30,983.80 220 4.38%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,172.62 62 14.30%
2 JPMorgan 16,300.95 61 11.56%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 11.13%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,030.61 52 9.24%
5 Santander 11,734.03 47 8.32%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,997.79 92 13.21%
2 Citi 24,968.00 87 12.22%
3 HSBC 17,697.95 68 8.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 5.08%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 5.00%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 8.74%
2 UniCredit 2,986.04 23 8.33%
3 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.81%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.24%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.42%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 12,906.34 183 21.46%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,841.86 48 9.71%
3 ICICI Bank 5,706.63 152 9.49%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 5,552.05 162 9.23%
5 HDFC Bank 2,786.90 77 4.63%