Humana defies unofficial year-end as tone holds strong

The healthcare insurance company was in the market with an $800m trade to redeem its 2018 notes in a sign that borrowers are continuing to pre-fund even at this late stage.“We called Wednesday as the unofficial close to the market,” said one syndicate source, “but the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.