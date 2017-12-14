Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Humana defies unofficial year-end as tone holds strong

Humana came to the dollar market on Thursday to defy predictions by bankers that supply would dry up for 2017 following the latest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 14 Dec 2017

The healthcare insurance company was in the market with an $800m trade to redeem its 2018 notes in a sign that borrowers are continuing to pre-fund even at this late stage.

“We called Wednesday as the unofficial close to the market,” said one syndicate source, “but the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 173,957.50 760 7.14%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 154,768.14 714 6.35%
3 Citi 137,304.76 735 5.63%
4 Goldman Sachs 109,713.42 475 4.50%
5 Barclays 106,556.79 489 4.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,965.54 145 2.88%
2 Barclays 25,510.29 106 2.45%
3 Deutsche Bank 24,247.02 105 2.33%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,192.48 112 2.04%
5 HSBC 19,467.45 94 1.87%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 4.02%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,816.84 63 3.71%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 3.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 3.03%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 2.82%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,132.38 289 10.78%
2 Citi 28,905.88 231 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,820.93 250 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.24%
5 Barclays 23,123.01 154 6.71%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 28,102.94 134 6.34%
2 Deutsche Bank 28,087.32 104 6.34%
3 BNP Paribas 27,948.80 144 6.31%
4 HSBC 25,973.95 128 5.86%
5 Citi 23,312.66 103 5.26%