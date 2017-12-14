Watermark
Lev loan market vital for 2018 levfin jumbos

All-time low funding costs have sparked record gross issuance of leveraged finance debt in Europe this year, including a stream of multi-billion sized deals.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 14 Dec 2017
“Big jumbo transactions can be the most exciting deals for the leveraged finance markets,” says Evangeline Lim, manager of the European leveraged finance portfolio at PineBridge Investments. “They also tend to be aggressively structured, however. But the European markets are in perfect shape to welcome more of them ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 27,131.20 86 8.51%
2 BNP Paribas 21,328.50 125 6.69%
3 Goldman Sachs 16,485.11 67 5.17%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,107.77 87 4.74%
5 HSBC 14,990.50 96 4.70%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 8,469.76 69 4.02%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,816.84 63 3.71%
3 Credit Suisse 6,908.88 70 3.28%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,384.59 62 3.03%
5 BNP Paribas 5,941.97 66 2.82%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 37,132.38 289 10.78%
2 Citi 28,905.88 231 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,820.93 250 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,953.24 183 7.24%
5 Barclays 23,123.01 154 6.71%