Education firms fuel loan demand but size is key for lenders China New Higher Education Group has become the latest of a string of companies from the education sector to access the offshore loan market for funds. While Chinese education firms have mostly been well received by banks, market observers cautioned against drawing broad-brush conclusions. Reputable schools with scale will still be a top pick for lenders, while their lesser-known peers may find frostier conditions. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.

