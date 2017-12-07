Foreign bank ownership seen as acid test of reform commitment Foreign market participants in China are closely watching the implementation of new foreign ownership rules for the financial sector, seeing the move as a test of president Xi Jinping's commitment to reform in his second term.



Xi has managed to further cement his position at the heart of the Chinese political system. The key factor in how rapidly the reform agenda will move relies in large part on how much he personally commits to it. But five years into his administration, some in the ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Xi has managed to further cement his position at the heart of the Chinese political system. The key factor in how rapidly the reform agenda will move relies in large part on how much he personally commits to it. But five years into his administration, some in the ...