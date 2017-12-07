Foreign bank ownership seen as acid test of reform commitment

Xi has managed to further cement his position at the heart of the Chinese political system. The key factor in how rapidly the reform agenda will move relies in large part on how much he personally commits to it. But five years into his administration, some in the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.