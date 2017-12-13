Capping US student loans could boost ABS, says DBRS

The bill, which was proposed by congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R–NC), has been approved by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, passing by a vote of 23 to 17, according to a December 13 statement by the committee.“Today, Americans carry more than $1tr in student debt. Somehow, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.