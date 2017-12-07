Watermark
Eurex has "technical issues" in morning trading

Eurex, the Deutsche Boerse-owned derivatives exchange, had technical issues on Wednesday morning, with users unable to start trading products at their normal 8am start.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:45 PM

A spokesperson told GlobalCapital that the issues were "quickly resolved" and that pre-trading started at 8:30am while normal trading started at 8:50am CET.

GlobalCapital understands that blue-chip and index derivatives were affected by the technical hiccup, including DAX and Eurostoxx 50 futures. The T7 trading system used by ...

