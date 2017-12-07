Watermark
Covered bond volumes to explode in January

Covered bond primary volumes are likely to grow steeply in January, as issuers take advantage of a sizeable amount of cash that investors will want to return to the market because of soaring redemptions.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM

January is always the busiest month of the year and 2018 is unlikely to prove an exception. 

According to analysts at Société Générale research, investors will have as much as €17bn to reinvest in the market due to redemptions alone. 

On this basis, volumes could easily reach or surpass €20bn, ...

